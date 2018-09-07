Congress never present to help their own constituencies: Smriti Irani

[India], Sep 07 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused the Congress of not being present in their own constituencies when people need help.

Irani said, "For years, the Gandhi family has been representing Raebareli, but still they are never present to solve problems here. People in their own constituencies now don't expect anything from them. What expectations will the nation have?"

"If the Gandhi family had thought of the welfare of people, then there would not have been a single mudhouse in their constituencies," she added.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Irani also said that the Modern Rail Coach factory, which was constituted during the Congress regime, did not manufacture railway coaches until 2014. "Under the Congress regime, coaches were only being painted here. People were being fooled," she said. Bharatiya Janata Party MLC, Dinesh Singh said, "Under the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 700 railway coaches were being delivered every year. The authorities at the factory are confident that they would be able to prepare coaches for bullet trains as well." Irani also attended the convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Technology Institute in Amethi. This will will be her second visit to Amethi in a week, after September 1. (ANI)