Congress never worried about health of poor: Amit Shah

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Congress ruled the country for decades but they were never worried about the health of the poor, said BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday.

Hailing Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat and other Central government initiatives, Shah said: "Gandhi-Nehru family ruled the country for 60 years but there was no betterment in the living conditions of the poor."

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre which provided health coverage to 50 crore people. BJP government in five years provided LPG connection to six crore families," added the BJP president.

Attacking the previous Central government led by United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Shah said: "For 10 years, there was Sonia-Manmohan government in the country and there was a lot of discontentment." "Our borders were not secure. One after another, there were scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Now we have been ruling for over four and a half years and are working for the welfare of the country," he said. Shah also accused the Congress party of not doing enough for the farmers during their rule. "Now Congress president Rahul Gandhi is talking about farmers," he said. "When his party was in government for 60 years, why didn't they think about farmers? They didn't have the courage to implement the Swaminathan Committee report, which was lying on the table during their government for long," added Shah. (ANI)