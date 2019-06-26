Congress not able to accept our victory: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the results of the 2019 General Elections show that the people wanted political stability. He also criticised an MP who claimed that the country has lost the elections. Modi asked if the country lost the polls in Wayanad and Rae Bareli.

"These statements are really unfortunate. Why should we question the decision of voters?" Modi said in his speech amid thunderous applause from the government benches."

"Did India lose in Wayanad? Did India lose in Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Trivandrum, what about Amethi? What kind of argument is this? If Congress loses then does that mean India lost? There is a limit to arrogance. Congress could not win a single seat in 17 states," Modi further said.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion Of Thanks On the Presidents Address in the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/uLx4zRY7d6 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019 Talking about the Rs 2000 scheme for farmers from the BJP government he said, "By saying farmers sold themselves just because of Rs 2,000 scheme is an insult to farmers. I am shocked, even media was abused, it was said elections were won because of the media. What do such people mean? That media is on sale? Does same logic apply to Tamil Nadu and Kerala?" "Some people kept raising the EVM issue in this House. I want to tell them there was a time when we had just 2 MPs in Parliament. People made fun of us. But, we worked harder and won the trust of people. We did not make excuses and blame polling booth," Modi said while commenting on the EVM issue raised by the opposition. He also said, "We should appreciate how our electoral processes have improved over the years. In 1950s polling process took long time to complete. Violence and booth capturing were common in some places. Now, news is about rising voter turnout. This is a healthy signal."