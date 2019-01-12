Congress obstructing justice in Ayodhya case: PM Modi

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress party of creating obstacles in the resolution of Ayodhya issue, saying the opposition party does not want the solution to the mandir-masjid issue.

"The Congress party does not want to solve the issue of Ayodhya. People must not forget this callous attitude of this party," Prime Minister said, while addressing the BJP's National Council meeting at the Ram Lila Ground here.

Launching a multi-pronged attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said: "The government before us pushed the country into darkness. It won't be wrong if I say that India lost 10 important years (2004-2014) in scams and corruption."

Congress-led UPA came to power at the Centre by defeating the BJP in 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the election which the BJP had fought under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Modi also took on the Congress for its alleged role in the AgustaWestland chopper deal. "The Congress party is getting nervous when the probe is being conducted into the role of middleman Christian Michel in the chopper deal. 'Chowkidar' isn't going to stop. It is just a beginning. We will not leave anyone," added the Prime Minister. He also commented on the Centre's latest move to give 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in admission in educational institutions and government jobs. "The decision will boost the confidence of people and will help India to move forward on the path of development," he said. "These reservations will give a new dimension to the youths to fulfill their dreams," he added. "In the 21st century, the country's young population is the biggest power. These energy-rich youths will represent India in the right manner. The young minds know that their voice has a lot of importance. Now, they know that their country's credibility is getting stronger. They also know that the economic and strategic status of India is touching new heights. They know that the government is standing with them under every circumstance," said Prime Minister Modi. Talking about his government's good works and initiatives aimed at the women's empowerment, Prime Minister Modi said: "Important initiatives have been taken up in the last four and a half years for women's empowerment. People made fun of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative for political opposition, but we have come a long way to free the society from wrong beliefs, which existed for decades." (ANI)