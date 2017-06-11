[India], June 11 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the grand old party is on "disinformation campaign" of rushing to unfortunate incident to click pictures.

"The Congress Party is on disinformation campaign. Whenever unfortunate incident happens, its leaders rush there, have photo opportunity and afterwards they forget. This is the nature of Congress party," Naidu told ANI.

"They are saying that the Modi government is ignoring the farmers and taking care of the business people. There are number of welfare programs taken up by the government. Our government has taken the lead to give soil help card, developed national agricultural market, rural road network," he added.

Further accusing the Congress, Naidu said, "The ratio of bad loans increased during Congress regime. They waived off loans of rich people. Not even one rupee was sanctioned during our regime. I would like Congress party to respond on this. This is the result of long ignorance of the previous government that have resulted in this."

Gandhi was detained on Thursday by the Mandsaur Police when he tried to force his way into Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul was taken into preventive custody by the police in Neemuch district which borders Rajasthan.

Before his detention, Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi Government for writing off the loans of rich industrialists to the tune of Rs. 1,50,000 crore but not waiving the loans of the poor farmers.

Hundreds of Congress workers as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest. (ANI)