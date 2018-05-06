Congress on forefront celebrating Jayantis of Sultans: PM Modi

[India], May 6 (ANI): In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress Party of indulging in vote bank politics to the extent of celebrating the lives of the land's enemy rather than those who fought for the rights of the people.

Addressing a public rally here in Chitradurga, the Prime Minister lauded the valour of Onake Obavva for resisting the Sultans, which, he alleged, the Congress had forgotten.

"Here in Chitradurga, we know about the bravery of great women who resisted the reign of the Sultans. We remember the valour of Onake Obavva. But sadly, Congress forgets these brave women and men of history, just because of vote bank politics. Look at the Congress- leaders, whom they should remember and celebrate, they do not. But, they are at the forefront of celebrating Jayantis of Sultans. Congress has insulted the people of Chitradurga," he said.

Launching a scathing attack at their key contender in Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi further accused the Congress of insulting the sentiments of S. Nijalingappa, a native and former chief minister of Karnataka, as the former could not tolerate independent leaders.

"How can we forget the proud son of this land, Nijalingappa Ji? Why did one family insult him- Because one family cannot tolerate independent leaders emerging in the Party. Nijalingappa Ji committed one big crime - he questioned some of the policies from the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

The Prime Minister further accused the grand old party of misleading the society in the name of the Dalit community.

"The Congress has insulted Dr Ambedkar; what have they done for him so far? When we had the numbers to play a key role in the election of a President, we did not play party politics. We preferred that Dr Kalam become the President of India. This time, we had the numbers but we preferred that a person from the Dalit community become the President. Congress is obviously uncomfortable. Today, the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further persuaded the people of Karnataka to bring the Congress Party down from power, adding that the longer they stay, the longer they would loot the people.

"When I heard about Congress corruption in providing beds for hostels, I was intrigued. I asked why Congress leaders are so concerned with beds. Then someone told me - Congress leaders need these beds because they hide so much money beneath these beds, as one Minister has done. Give a farewell to the Congress which is not concerned about your welfare. They do not care about feelings; they are only concerned with deals. The longer they stay, the longer they will loot," he said.

On the contrary, Prime Minister Modi assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, if brought to power, would work towards the welfare of the tribal community, and also undertake measures to uplift the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community.

"From 1992 to 2014, 57 camps were held for Divyang sisters and brothers. After 2014, the number stands at over 5,000 camps. Ours is a compassionate government, devoted to serving society with great diligence. It is our government that has strengthened the SC/ST Act. We will always work for justice for the SC and ST communities," he added.

The Prime Minister will be addressing three other public rallies, namely in Jamakhandi, Raichur, and Hubli areas in the last leg of his campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah will also hold multiple rallies in the southern state.

On a related note, Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-seat assembly.

The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)