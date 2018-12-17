Congress only interested in incapacitating armed forces: Ram Madhav

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Congress party is only interested in incapacitating the country's armed forces, and defeating security preparedness of our country, said BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Madhav said: "Why JPC? Let us discuss in front of 542 Parliamentarians. Why do they want to discuss this within a group of 30 JPC members? We are ready for a full-house debate. They are only interested in incapacitating our armed forces, defeating security preparedness of our country."

Madhav's observation comes a day after the Indian Youth Congress workers marched to the India Gate demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale jet issue.

On November 14, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale deal by which the Centre procured 36 fighter jets for Rs 58,000 crore from French company Dassault Aviation.

"Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench, while dismissing all the writ petitions, seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal.

The apex court said that there was not any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the media in New Delhi that the top court has said that there is nothing wrong anywhere in the deal. "The Supreme Court has said there is nothing wrong anywhere. Everything is crystal clear. Congress wants to get political mileage by cheating the people of the country. It can work in other parts of the world, but not in India," said Singh.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday filed an application before the Supreme Court, seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), has not been looked into by the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as yet.

The Union of India (UOI) sought urgent correction in the wording of a particular paragraph in the order "in the interests of justice and in the facts and circumstances of the case," while noting that "the observations in the judgment have resulted in a controversy." (ANI)