  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Congress open to alliance with JD-S: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress open to alliance with JD-S: Mallikarjun Kharge

Last Updated: Tue, May 15, 2018 10:28 hrs
Congress keeps fingers crossed on Railway Budget

Read: Karnataka election updates

New Delhi: In a virtual admission that the Congress may fall short of a majority in Karnataka, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) was possible.

"We will discuss the issue with the high command. I am going to meet Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot and we will discuss," Kharge said here.

But he quickly added that it was too early to predict the outcome of Saturday's Assembly election. Vote count on Tuesday showed the BJP ahead of the ruling Congress with the JD-S at the third spot.

More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features