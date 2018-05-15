Congress open to alliance with JD-S: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: In a virtual admission that the Congress may fall short of a majority in Karnataka, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) was possible.





"We will discuss the issue with the high command. I am going to meet Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot and we will discuss," Kharge said here.