Congress opposing 'Vikas Yatra' in Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh

[India] June 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday accused the Congress of opposing 'Vikas Yatra' in Chhattisgarh Ambikapur's district.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Singh attend 'Vikas Yatra' earlier today.

"Congress is opposing Vikas Yatra. I would like to ask people of Surguja district, did Congress ever provide you rice at Rs. 1/kg? Did they ever provide you medical insurance? Did they ever do that in their 60 years of rule?," Singh said while addressing a public gathering during his 'Vikas Yatra' rally here.

"We are providing proper road and rail connectivity to Sarguja. The region already has internet connectivity. Soon Sarguja will also have air connectivity. Hawai chappal pehnne walon ka hawai jahaz se safar karne ka sapna poora hoga (People wearing rubber slippers will soon travel by air)," Singh added.

People gathered in large numbers in the heart of Ambikapur city.

State Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra and other cabinet ministers also took part in the event.

The road show was led by a bike-rally and followed by a convoy of vehicles. (ANI)