Congress opts for positive campaigning for LS polls with stress on solution to problems: Sources

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Congress party's Publicity Committee met on Tuesday and decided to adopt a 'bottom to top' approach for publicity in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Anand Sharma is the chairman of the Publicity Committee, while Pawan Khera serves as its convenor. Besides them, the meeting was also attended by heads of various state-level publicity committees of the party.

The party has decided to move forward with a positive approach and highlight the NDA government's failures with an alternate solution to them, according to party sources.

The meeting also decided to create "publicity war rooms" in each state, said sources. The party is said to have decided to give more reliance on the Congress workers and Panchayat leaders than private firms for publicity campaigns. Sources said the Congress president Rahul Gandhi has directed that fewer firms will be engaged for the publicity work. "Coordination teams are being set up to connect Panchayat-district-state teams to central teams for publicity plans. A combined five major pan-Indian slogans and state-centric slogans have been created," sources said. (ANI)