Congress organises 'Ramlila' but denies existence of Lord Ram: RSS

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Amidst the uproar over the construction of Ram Mandir, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar has said that Congress, radicals and leftist parties have created scuffle on Ram Mandir, adding that Rahul Gandhi's party organises Ramlila but says in their affidavit that ''Lord Ram wasn't born''.

"Congress, radicals and leftist parties have created scuffle on Ram Mandir. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi's party organises Ramlila and on another hand, they deny the existence of Lord Ram in their affidavit. They have mentioned in the affidavit that ''Ram wasn't born'', RSS leader said while addressing media.

Claiming that Congress doesn't want justice to be delivered in Ram Mandir case before 2019 general elections, Indresh stated: "People aren't happy with the Congress as they've denied the existence of Lord Ram. As Lok Sabha elections are coming, they didn't want justice to be served, rather they've started politicisation of Jesus. They will ask for justice after the general elections. They should take back the affidavit else people will not bare them."

Last year on October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010. The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested the division of the disputed land in Ayodhya, one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

Talking about Sabarimala issue, RSS leader said that the traditional ban on the entry of menstruating women was followed for years and no one had ever thought of breaking it. Supreme Court should carefully handle the cases relating to religious sentiments of people.

On September 28 last year, the Supreme Court has lifted a ban on entry of age group between 10 to 50 years, following which, two women below 50 years, Bindu and Kanakadurga, entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers on Wednesday.

The RSS leader further touched upon the Triple Talaq bill and said, "It has been cleared that Congress is against Muslim women and they don't want to understand their pain." (ANI)