Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Congress Parliamentary Party will meet on June 1, possibly to elect its leader ahead of the start of the first session of Parliament after the general elections.

Sources said the meeting of the newly-elected MPs along with Rajya Sabha members of the party may elect Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the Parliamentary Party.

Though Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from the post of party president, sources said he is not averse to leading the party in the Lok Sabha and may be elected leader of the group in the lower house.

Congress won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and may not qualify for getting the post of Leader of Opposition. (ANI)