Congress party fought British, RSS begged for mercy: Rahul Gandhi

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Congress party is the organisation that fought the British while the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders begged for mercy, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Speaking here at the Yuva Kranti Yatra, Gandhi said,

"The RSS is confused because they think that they are bigger than India. The RSS leaders think they are the authority and source of knowledge in this country. They are absolutely wrong. It's the people of this country who are the source of knowledge." he added.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP and RSS, Rahul said, "Both the RSS and BJP wanted Congress-mukt-Bharat, but, even the BJP leaders have told me that they want to join the Congress. Our party is not just an organisation, it is a representation of the country. The Congress party's history and BJP-RSS' history is very different. We protect truth and they protect the lie." Speaking about the Congress' efforts in providing relief to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan by waiving off their loans, Rahul asserted, "I asked the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to waive farmers' loans within 10 days, however, the Congress governments did it just in two days." "India has employment and agricultural crisis, and Narendra Modi has shown that he is not capable to solve this crisis. All the Modi government has done in the last five years is to divide the country," said the Congress party president while giving a message to the youth at the event. "The Modi government caused riots in North East and Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister brought in the demonetisation and GST to destroy jobs. When asked about jobs, Modi ji tells to make 'pakodas'," he added. (ANI)