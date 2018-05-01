Congress played politics over banking schemes for poor: PM Modi

[India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the people of Karnataka have decided to punish the ruling Congress party in state in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a public gathering at the MGM College in Udupi, the Prime Minister said, "People of Karnataka have decided to punish the Congress in the assembly elections. We will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all round development of the state."

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of playing politics over banking schemes for poor.

He said that the party has so far only abused the banking sector and played politics in the name of schemes for the poor.

The Prime Minister said that the grand old party has allowed a handful of people to "loot" banks.

"We opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If the Congress had ensured their bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy. Congress allowed a handful of people to "loot" banks", Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the Congress believes in 'Ease of doing murder' in the country.

"Violence cannot be accepted in a democracy. It is shameful how BJP Karyakartas were murdered in Karnataka. The Congress must answer on increasing crimes. We are talking about enhancing 'Ease of doing business' in the country, but Congress believes in 'Ease of doing murder'. This is the culture they have developed," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that love between him and people of Udupi is such that language cannot act as a barrier

He thanked the people for waiting for his rally in scorching heat and added that he will repay the people's love with development.

"We will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all round development of the state," Modi said.

He also said that the Congress' disrespect towards former prime minister Deve Gowda is unacceptable.

"Congress leaders and Congress President's disrespect towards Shri Deve Gowda ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think good for people of Karnataka? There might be political differences between parties but civility and respect should be maintained. Whenever former Prime Minister Deve Gowda Ji visits me in Delhi I always welcome him with respect and always give him time. The way Rahul Gandhi talked about him recently is shameful," he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged the Congress for haulting the coastal projects in Karnataka.

He said that Udupi was naturally blessed with coastal plains and yet it had failed to develop under the Congress.

"Congress has halted work on crucial projects in the state," Prime Minister Modi said while concluding his speech.

After this, the Prime Minister headed towards Belagavi district where he will address his final public rally of the day.

Prime Minister Modi will be addressing a total of 15 rallies in five days in poll-bound Karnataka.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)