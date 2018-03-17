Congress plenary session to chalk party's future course

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): The Congress Party has said that the party's plenary session will decide the direction of the party for the next five years.

Talking to media, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress plenary session is beginning from tomorrow, it will decide the direction of the party for the next five years. It will be a workers plenary, focus would be workers and not leaders."

The session will start today with an inaugural address by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Reportedly, at the two-day session, two topics, including the one on the political situation, will be discussed and while one on the jobs, will be taken up on the concluding day. The session will end with an address by Rahul Gandhi, where he would discuss the plan for the Congress party for upcoming elections. (ANI)