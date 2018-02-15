Congress politicising national security issues: Naqvi

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said the Congress party is politicising issues related to national security.

"At the time when our soldiers are fighting for the nation, the Congress party is busy holding press Conferences and politicising It. The Congress should feel ashamed and be sensitive enough to not politicise issues related to national security," Naqvi said.

The minister said the opposition party had "lost its sensibility" and was damaging its own image by making such statement.

Naqvi's remarks were in the context of senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid, who said police should explain how the arrested Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan escaped from the site of Batla House encounter in 2008. "He should have been arrested from the site of the encounter itself. Police should explain why he was not arrested then. How he was allowed to escape, now he has been arrested, they should explain how he escaped," the Congress leader said. Batla House resident told ANI that the encounter in 2008 was suspicious. "Don't believe he was involved. We are not saying that if someone has committed a crime then no action should be taken, but we don't want anyone to be wrongly implicated." Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested. He was also wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with serial blasts in September 2008 here which left about 30 people dead and over 100 injured. (ANI)