Congress politicising Pulwama attack, sponsored castes analysis of deceased CRPF soldiers: Sambit Patra

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Army has no caste, it belongs to the nation but the Congress sponsored a report on the castes analysis of our soldiers, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Patra said: "It feels devastated to see that the Congress sponsored a report on the 'castes analysis' of our soldiers. Does the Army have any religion or caste? The Army is of India. The Army has no caste, it belongs to the nation."

Slamming Congress for politicising the ghastly terror attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Patra stated: "The Opposition is politicising the killing of our brave soldiers. Congress said we won't politicise the issue for a couple of days. We will not talk about politics. We will stand with the nation. But I want to tell the Congress that standing with the country is not something that could be done for a 'couple of days', it is a life longing process. What Congress is doing shows the intention of a political party."

Patra further talked about the strict actions taken by the Centre against Pakistan and said: "After the cowardly attack carried out by the Government of Pakistan, the Indian government ended the security of all separatist leaders. This is something which did not happen in many years but we did it instantly." "We also informed yesterday that water of three Indian rivers will not go to Pakistan and it will be diverted to India. But, leaders like Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor tweeted against it. These tweets are now being shown on Pakistan television channels," he added. Responding to a statement of Pakistani military spokesman that how the Pulwama attack happened just before the Lok Sabha elections in India? Patra said: "We can understand why Pakistan is saying so but I was shocked to see that our country leaders like Mamata Banerjee have also raised questions against it and asked who encouraged Pakistan to attack India." "Todays' newspapers headlines says that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has included the name of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the resolution. The United Nations has also asked all the countries to extend support to India. At a time when every foreign country, including China, is standing with India, our own people are not supporting us and politicising the issue," said Patra while slamming Shashi Tharoor and Mamata Banerjee for their comments on the Pulwama attack. Speaking about the proceedings regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Patra asserted: "A case is going in the ICJ and Pakistan which has no evidence against Jadhav showing the articles written by Indians against Kulbushan as a proof." "Pakistan wants to divide us. Its first report committee of the whole, policy guidelines in the view of the latest situation developing between India and Pakistan stated that India's own faults lines lie in their alienated Muslims, Sikhs, Christian, Dalits, as well as the Maoists should be highlighted," he added Criticising Opposition for pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent international visit, Patra said: "Due to the diplomacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today many countries of the world are standing with India but some are calling it hug-plomacy. They are pointing fingers that why the Prime Minister went to Seoul? Why he went to receive the Saudi crown prince? I want to tell such people that this is not the time for politics but time to be patient, brave and united." "Country always comes first. I appeal everyone to stand behind our country, Army and the Prime Minister. Who wins who loses is a matter of politics, don't bring it here," Patra asserted. (ANI)