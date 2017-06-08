Congress provoking violence in MP: BJP

[India], June 8 (ANI): After the government decided to deploy five more battalions in Mandsaur, where five people were killed in firing to curb violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Opposition asserting that Congress was using this agitation to provoke violence in the state.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said, "This government had taken a series of decision towards the farmers and their demands. The Congress still cannot stand the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the state. The Congress is using this agitation of the farmers for themselves to provoke violence from within and giving their party a violent colour."

Further hitting out at the Congress again, another BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that Congress needs to be blamed as they are grabbing focus in this violence.

"Madhya Pradesh is a very peaceful place and will continue to be so. The BJP has always done well for the farmers and have also paid heed to all their demands. We are trying our best to curb the violence and also will resort to all their demands. The whole reason behind this situation is 'Congress' who needs to be blamed as they are grabbing focus in this violence. The people in that village are smarter than Rahul and would also know his plan behind his visit," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) O.P. Tripathi on Thursday stated that continuous patrolling was on and violence was curbed.

"We have managed the situation well; currently, the violence has been curbed. My team and I are trying our best to control the situation. Also, extra forces would be deployed in violence-hit Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Sehore areas. We were initially roughed up when we reached Barkheda Pant as we had gone there to talks and silently wanted to solve the matter. We are continuously patrolling and hoping that the situation does not worsen more," Tripathi told the reporters here.

A police station in Neemuch yesterday had been vandalised, while protestors also attacked a private bank trying to burn down an ATM in Mandsaur's Kayampur.

Famers and police clashed in Haatpiplya, Dewas as the protestors pelted stones and torched vehicles.

Demanding the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, protesting farmers on Wednesday got into a scuffle with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur district over them delaying their visit to the area.

Mandsaur Collector Swantra Singh told ANI that there was no order to open fire on the farmers.

"There was no order to open fire; I have assured them (farmers) of strict action in the matter," Singh added.

Madhya Pradesh farmers have hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur.

The protestors alleged that the police fired at them. A judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed.

Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Chouhan earlier in the day apprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah of the situation in Mandsaur over the phone.

Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore each to the victims' families. The injured will get Rs. 5 lakh in compensation, he added.

In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin. (ANI)