Congress puts onus on Centre over Tral encounter

[India], May 28 (ANI): Stating that Pakistan's interference in India's internal matters is unacceptable, the Congress Party on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre should be more careful and look into the matter seriously.

"It is sad and tragic that Pakistan is interfering in our internal matters. It's unfortunate that nothing can be done except to respond in the same way as people who live by the gun has to die by the gun. Pakistan interfering is completely unacceptable but in the same time we must be careful and guard our interest to ensure that they cannot take advantage," Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI.

Khurshid further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government should be alert and vigilant towards the security of the country.

"It should be the responsibility of the government to be alert and vigilant towards the security of the country as these matters are crucial and should be looked into soon," he added.

Resonating similar views, another grand old party leader Pramod Tiwari stated that the government has become very lenient with all the happenings in the country.

"The current government has become vey lenient with all the happenings that the terrorists are creating in the country. Only when anything serious happens then the government comes to action or else is calm and inactive," Tiwari said.

The Indian Army yesterday said the search operation is underway to root out remaining terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rampur area.

The slain terrorists are of foreign origin, however, the army refused to identify the infiltrators as the search operation is underway.

"We have carried out a successful anti-infiltration operation in Rampur Sector. For last three days, we observed suspicious movement across the LoC towards the PoK. We eliminated six terrorists who were of foreign origin. Lot of war like tools, food medicine was recovered. However the search operation is still in progress," Rampur Commanding Officer Samarjeet Ray said.

Ray said the forces have been keeping track of their movements though surveillance devices, adding that the ambush was delayed because of the operation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that one AK-47assault rifle and one INSAS rifle was also recovered from the encounter site.

Besides that, large quantity of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were also recovered by the Indian Army.

The Tral operation was a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)