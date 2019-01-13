[India], Jan 13 (ANI): After being sidelined from the hopeful allies in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is all set to put work with full force in the state for the upcoming general elections.

After the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party set aside the Congress with the BSP-SP alliance, sources divulges, that the grand old party has already started working on the stategy for the state, which entails 15 rallies by the Gandhi scion.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently in UAE and after the announcement of the SP-BSP alliance in UP, he has opined that his party will work with full force in the state.

Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had yesterday said that they will disclose the strategy in Lucknow on Sunday, but sources have revealed that the party has already started its homework on the ground and the party is planning for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 15 Rallies in the month of February in UP. As per sources, the party will kick start the campaign with a rally from Hapur district of Western Uttar Pradesh followed by rallies in Moradabad, Saharanpur and Bareilly. Sources also revealed that the party will be focusing on farmer's issues and Gandhi will primarily highlight the condition of farmers and will be cornering the Centre on the same. The Congress president is expected to outline the loan waivers given by Congress Governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan to attract the farmers in party's favour. State In charge Gulam Nabi Azad, PCC President Raj Babbar and other senior leaders held meetings in New Delhi on Friday and Saturday where they have finalised the road map for western UP. Another meeting will be held on Sunday to formulate rally plans for Central and Eastern UP. According to sources party is already working out on the possible candidates and is planning to field big faces in the poll battle. Congress had won 22 seats in 2009 when the party contested alone. It has also come to light that the Congress is not in the mood to field a candidate against Mayawati and Yadav family members because SP-BSP alliance has announced to not to field candidates from Amethi and Raibareli Source said, Congress is eying mainly for the defeat of BJP in the state where the later has 73 Member of Parliaments (MP) in Loksabha. One section of party leaders are also hoping for an alliance with other parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal, Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) and other left-leaning parties. However, a final decision will be formulated by the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is expected to come back to New Delhi from his UAE tour on late Sunday night. (ANI)