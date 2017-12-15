Congress rebuffs exit polls predicting BJP's win in Gujarat

[India], December 15 (ANI): Congress on Friday rebuffed the exit polls that predicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the Gujarat polls.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, "There have been many incidents where exit polls have been proven wrong. These exit polls will be proved wrong on the date of results, December 18."

As soon the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections came to an end on Thursday, the exit polls of various media houses predicted that the BJP would secure a big win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Most of the exit polls showed that BJP would secure more than 100 seats out of total 182 in Gujarat. This time, the polling was recorded at 67.75 percent, over 4 percent less than the 2012 elections' turnout. (ANI)