Congress releases poster on 4 years of Modi govt

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Congress Party on Wednesday released a poster on the completion of four years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government at the Centre, depicting a number of its failures in governance.

Termed as 'Vishwashghaat' (betrayal), the poster was released by senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Singh Surjewala in the national capital.

"There is a sense of fear and mistrust among people today. Their trust has been broken. Fuel prices are sky-rocketing. This is a loot. They (Centre) don't even care about it," Gehlot said post the release of the poster.

He further claimed that people have lost trust in the current government. For those unversed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). (ANI)