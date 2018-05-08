Congress ruined farmers of Karnataka: PM Modi

[India], May 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the incumbent Congress government in poll-bound Karnataka saying that they have been in 'sleep mode' since five years in the state and are doing nothing to address the problems of the farmers.

"Why is it that farmers of Karnataka face shortage of water? Congress government, being in 'sleep mode', is doing nothing to address their problems. In five years, they ruined the farmers of Karnataka," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally in Koppal.

"I urge the people of Karnataka to ask a question to the present Karnataka Chief Minister. What happened to the irrigation project they promised? Where did the money for the project go?," the Prime Minister asked. Prime Minister Modi futher slammed the grand old party by saying that they only think about their own welfare and do not care about the farmers. "Congress only thinks about its own welfare. They do not care about farmers. We are committed to welfare of farmers. We have decided to increase MSP of notified crops by 1.5 times," the Prime Minister said. He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party believes in 'Rashtra Bhakti' (patriotism), serving the society and its mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' and for Congress one family means everything. "BJP believes in 'Rashtra Bhakti' and serving the society. Our only mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. But for the Congress party, only one family means everything," he said. On a related note, the election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15. (ANI)