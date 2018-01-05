Congress says BJP's stance on triple talaq bill is not clear

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Congress on Friday stated that they were in favour of the triple talaq bill, but have rejected it as the current government did not give any clarity over the sustenance of the victims.

"We are totally in favour of the bill, but some provisions are objectionable. The government has not clarified about the sustenance of the victims," Ghulam Nabi Azad said, in a press conference here.

He added the government hasn't given any clarity over how women would be given monetary help.

"The Central Government is equally responsible for the chaos that was created in the Parliament. It is probably for the first time that the opposition (Congress) was ready to vote but the BJP MPs and surprisingly the cabinet ministers disrupted the Rajya Sabha," he added. Azad also said that one of the main reasons why the winter parliament session got delayed was because the prime minister and the cabinet ministers were busy in the Gujarat assembly elections. Attacking the prime minister and BJP, Azad said, "This new trend since the last three and a half years wherein the union cabinet minister is being given work of the election committees and campaigning is not good for the democracy and the development of the country." He added that fighting elections was the responsibility of the state and not the Central Government. Criticising the government, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said it was a government of Ordinance. "This government is a government of Ordinance. They have given 10 Ordinances. They treat Parliament as a rubber stamp," he said. He also said the United Progressive Alliance sent 71 per cent of bills to the standing committee, but the Modi Government has sent only 27 per cent of the Bills. (ANI)