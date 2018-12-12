Congress says it has the numbers, stakes claim to form govt in MP

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday formally staked claim to form government in Madhya Pradesh. A Congress delegation of MP Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party leaders, submitted a letter of support from 121 MLAs to Governor Anandiben Patel.

"We have met Governor and staked claim to form government in Madhya Pradesh, we have the support of 121 MLAs, the situation is clear," Congress leader Narendra Saluja told media.

Earlier in the day, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) andd four Independents extended support to the Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress that got 114 seats needed 116 seats to prove majority.

Sensing victory, the Congress promptly opened backchannel talks with the BSP, SP and Independents, who were leading at the time of counting. The BJP had garnered 109 votes in the 230-member strong Legislative Assembly of MP. (ANI)