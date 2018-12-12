Congress seeks Guv's appointment to stake claim in MP

[India], Dec 11: The Congress party sought an appointment with Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on late Tuesday night to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a letter to Patel, said that Congress emerged as the single largest party and also have the support of independent candidates.

"The Congress party has emerged as the single largest party with a majority support. All the independents have in addition assured support to the Congress party," the letter read.

"As president of Pradesh Congress committee I seek an appointment with your Excellency late tonight as soon as the results are officially declared along with my senior leaders to apprise you and seek your permission to form the government in Madhya Pradesh," stated the letter. However, the Governor House said that an appointment would be given only after the situation is made clear by the Election Commission. In the 230-member Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP and the Congress have so far won 97 and 98 seats respectively with former leading at 12 and latter at 16 seats.(ANI)