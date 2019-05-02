Congress' Shatrughan heaps praise on SP's Akhilesh Yadav, terms him 'youth icon'

[India], May 02 (ANI): Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday heaped praise on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav terming him as a "youth icon" and the "face of today".

"I am seeing the scintillating performance (jalwe) of the youth icon, today's face and face of tomorrow's future, my family member Akhilesh Yadav," Sinha said while addressing an election rally here.

The actor-turned-politician was campaigning for his wife Poonam Sinha who is the grand-alliance candidate from Lucknow. BJP has fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the seat.

"Many people in the country are patting their backs for development projects. These people should learn that at such a small age, our own brother Akhilesh Yadav did so much. (kya-kya nhi kr dia)," Sinha added.

Predicting that a "change" is imminent, the former BJP leader said, "Akhilesh is truly a role model. People will get to know about his capabilities after the 'change' occurs. You will see the charisma of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati when the new government, new system and a new India forms and in the New India there will be the new Prime Minister."

"I have handed over my wife to Lucknow and to the grand alliance. The Home Minister of Ramayan family (Poonam Sinha) will give a tough fight to Home Minister of India," the Congress leader said talking about his wife's candidature.

"I decided that if I am not here then my family, my high command will be with you to bring the change for the new leadership, new direction and right direction," said Shaturghan Sinha.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Sinha said, "People like Akhilesh and Mayawati should come forward and rip apart those people who made promises but failed to fulfil them. People who are making hollow promises. They are following shoot and scoot policy. They say something else and do something else."

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "He is the first PM of India who did not hold a single press conference. He has even harassed the media."

Casting aspersions on the independence of media, the Congress leader said, "You would have seen in Varanasi when the nomination was filed. For four days, media was busy with advertising. It seemed as if India has got another independence."

Praising his wife, Sinha said, "I liked my wife's confidence and I am confident that I have sent her to the right place."

He also accused the ruling party at the Centre of politicising the armed forces.

"I want to say one thing if this youth power remains intact, then change is not far away. The way they politicised our army, you saw it. This PM has reached the expiry date. After May 23, one man show and two-man army won't be there," he said. (ANI)