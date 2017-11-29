Congress should apologise to people for looting public money: BJP

[India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma, saying that both should "apologise to the people for having allowed their government to loot the

public money."

"P Chidambaram ji and Anand Sharma should apologise to the people for having allowed their government to loot the public money, where as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is only enriching people of India," BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao told ANI here.

Rao's statements come after Chidambaram and Sharma criticised the prime minister saying that "achhe din" had not arrived even after 42 months.

"Prime Minister Modi is putting money in the pockets of the people. They (Congress) will never accept the reality, because certainly the Congress has had very bad days in these three and a half years," Rao added. Echoing the same sentiments, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said "how can it be ache din for them," who committed numerous scams. "Ache din is a journey and it depends who is speaking about it. For example, those who did scams, how can it be ache din for them. Action is being taken against those who contributed to the disappearance of lakhs and crores of public sector (sic)," Kohli told ANI.(ANI)