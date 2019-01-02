Congress should apologize over Sohrabuddin encounter case: Jai Ram Thakur

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday demanded an apology from the Congress party over their allegations on Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

"It is a big blow to the Congress, all their conspiratorial desires are being exposed one after another. The Congress tried to destroy the political career of Amit Shah by conspiring against them. The Congress should apologize from the nation," said Thakur.

His remarks comes in the wake of a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitting 22 people who were alleged to be involved in the case. The court also gave a clean chit to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah.

On December 28, Judge S. J. Sharma, in his judgment on the case, said that the CBI had presented "a pre meditated theory and a script intended to anyhow implicate political leaders. And the agency there after nearly did what was required to reach that goal rather than conducting an investigation in accordance with law". In 2005, Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in alleged fake encounters by a joint team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police, while Prajapati was killed in another encounter a year later. The CBI took over the case from the CID in 2010, with Special CBI public prosecutor BP Raju submitting that most of the evidence in the case was collected by the CBI. Raju also said that the prosecution was hampered because 92 witnesses turned hostile. (ANI)