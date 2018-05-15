Congress should have allied with JD-S: Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka polls

Read: Karnataka election updates
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Congress would have done much better in the Karnataka Assembly election if it had allied with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).
Banerjee did not name the BJP but congratulated the "winners".
"Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD-S, the result would have been different. Very different," she tweeted.
The BJP was on Tuesday set to return to power in its southern bastion Karnataka as its candidates crossed the half-way mark in vote count, stunning and ousting the ruling Congress and leaving the JD-S at the third spot.