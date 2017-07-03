Congress should set the agenda, we need alternate narrative: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today refused to retract his criticism of the Congress as the weakest link in the opposition and urged it to take the lead, as "a big party in setting an alternative narrative" for the next general election.

"Just talking of unity among opposition parties is not enough," the Chief Minister said, "there must be a narrative - not just in reaction to what the BJP offers, but an alternative narrative."

Punching in a new round of support for the centre that's likely to torment his allies, the Chief Minister said, "We fully support the GST tax reform. Any problems at the beginning will be ironed out." His vote of confidence comes as Lalu Yadav and the Congress, among others, have faulted the centre for rushing to roll out, at midnight on July 1, India's biggest tax reform since independence.

At a meeting of top leaders yesterday of his Janata Dal-United, the Chief Minister said that the Congress, through lethargy and inaction, has heavily dented the impact of a large league of opposition parties which he helped to bolt together. As examples, he cited the Congress' mishandling of alliances ahead of elections in states like Assam and its dithering over who to nominate as the opposition's candidate for the President of India. Nitish Kumar has earlier attributed his decision to switch sides and back the BJP's choice for President to the Congress dithering over who it would propose. The election for President will be held on the 17th of this month.