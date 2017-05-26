Congress simply can't stand BJP's success: Centre

The Centre on Friday slammed the Congress party for criticising the NDA government on the completion of three years, saying that the grand old party is jealous of the popularity and success of their dispensation.

"The Congress party is simply jealous as they couldn't do the things in 55 years which the Modi government has done in last three years. I condemn their remark. They should acknowledge the work of our government," Union Minister Hansraj Ahir told ANI.

Asserting that the nation had never expressed confidence on the Congress party, Ahir further said that the grand old party should praise the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and acknowledge that poverty is decreasing, jawans are being motivated and diplomatic relations are getting better.

Reacting to Congress leader Kamal Nath's assertion on the three years celebration, Ahir said, "I support and welcome this celebration because our government is successful. Not only our government, but the entire nation will celebrate this as national occasion," he added.

On the occasion of completion of three years in power by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government today, the Congress cornered the saffron party on its false promises.

Hitting at the Prime Minister, the Congress said that the BJP has spent Rs. 2000 crore on the celebrations, adding that these three years of Modi government can be summed up as 'Bhashan aur aashwaasan, yeh hai mera shaasan'.

"The entire focus of the Modi government is only on its publicity. They do not have any concrete policy for the country. Modi government has not done anything in the last three years. This government has only given attention to the promotion of schemes like Make-in-India, Jandhana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," Congress leader Kamal Nath said while addressing media here.

He added that millions of rupees have been invested in the promotion of these campaigns, adding the present government should highlight how much black money has returned.

"They should tell what the country has got from the demonetization move. In these three years, the conditions of the farmers have deteriorated. Most farmers have committed suicides only during the tenure of Modi government and these farmers have got no benefit from the crop insurance scheme," he asserted.

He further said that the Prime Minister during his election campaign promised about two crore jobs a year.

"What is the outcome? We see that only 1.35 lakh jobs were created in 2015 and by 2028 India needs to create 34.3 crore jobs and that is not to meet the shortfall but we need to create it to be able to have employment," Nath added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took to the social media to ask the people their views on completing three years as Government at the Center.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The BJP will be organising a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA three-year rule.

The campaign's name has been linked with the surname of the Prime Minister- ' Making of Developed India (MODI). (ANI)