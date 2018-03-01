Congress skips Lokpal meet, Mallikarjun Kharge writes sharp letter to PM Modi

New Delhi: In a protest against the government, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has refused to attend the Lokpal selection meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi today.





Kharge's stinging letter to PM Modi on his decision to skip the meeting was tweeted by Congress. In his letter, Kharge accused the Centre of making a "concerted effort to exclude the voice of the Opposition".





The Centre has invite him as a 'special invitee' as there is no leader of the opposition in the current Lok Sabha due to inadequate numbers of the Congress.



"Special invitee invitation is a concerted effort to exclude the independent voice of the opposition from selection of most important anti-corruption watch-dog," Kharge added in the letter.

The Congress leader also attacked PM Modi is his letter. "A more apt and statesman-like conduct is expected from the prime minister of the country," he said refusing the invitation.

"I am voice of all Opposition not just Congress. This bill continues to languish for want of appropriate intent, commitment and objectivity on part of the government. My presence without right of participation would be a mere eyewash," Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI. The Lokpal selection committee would comprise of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist, according to the Attorney General. The jurist would be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, with the Prime Minister as its Chairman.