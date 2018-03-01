Congress skips Lokpal meet, Mallikarjun Kharge writes sharp letter to PM Modi

INC COMMUNIQUE— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 1, 2018
Letter by LS LoP @MallikarjunINC to the Prime Minister declining invitation to the 'Selection Committee' of the Lokpal as a 'Special Invitee'. pic.twitter.com/GLqeWPH786
"I am voice of all Opposition not just Congress. This bill continues to languish for want of appropriate intent, commitment and objectivity on part of the government. My presence without right of participation would be a mere eyewash," Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.
The Lokpal selection committee would comprise of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist, according to the Attorney General.
The jurist would be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, with the Prime Minister as its Chairman.