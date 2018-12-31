Congress slams Fadnavis for holding presser on AgustaWestland

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan on Monday slammed the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for holding a press conference on AgustaWestland chopper scam and targeting Congress leaders for their alleged complicity in the VVIP chopper deal.

"The allegations made by the Chief Minister in the AgustaWestland case are like a thief complaining against about robbery," said Chavan, adding that the Chief Minister should hold a press conference on farmers' suicide, drought, ministers' scandals, Bhima Koregaon riots, and on Sanatan Sanstha.

"More than 17,000 farmers have committed suicide in the state. More than half of the ministers in the state Cabinet are accused of scams. There is a terrible drought situation. The Chief Minister of the state has never held a press conference on the issues related to Bhima Koregaon, Sambhaji Bhide, Milind Ekbote, and Sanatan Sanstha's bomb production factory," he said "But today, during a press conference on AgustaWestland, the Chief Minister has made false allegations against Congress leaders. His press conference is that of a thief complaining about a robbery. Why doesn't he speak out against the Rafale aircraft scam," asked Chavan while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here. Chavan alleged the BJP has launched a programme to make 'false allegations' by calling a press conference to defame Congress leadership while keeping the upcoming elections on the mind. "Hiding behind Christian Michel, the BJP government is trying to cover its own corruption and scams. Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi whitelist the parent company of AgustaWestland, which had been blacklisted by the Congress government," he asked. The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are mired in the allegations of kickbacks. (ANI)