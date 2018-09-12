Congress slams Jaitley after Mallya says he met him

New Delhi: As fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country, the Congress took a dig at him dubbing him as "fiscal mismanagement blog minister".

The Congress party also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running a "tour, travels and immigration" agency for "loot, scoot and settle abroad" brigade.

Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: