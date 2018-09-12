Congress slams Jaitley after Mallya says he met him

New Delhi: As fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country, the Congress took a dig at him dubbing him as "fiscal mismanagement blog minister".
The Congress party also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running a "tour, travels and immigration" agency for "loot, scoot and settle abroad" brigade.
Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:
After Mallya reveals his 'consultation meetings' before his smooth escape, with Fiscal Mismanagement Blog Minister Sh Jaitley - one thing is clear - BJP is running "tour travels & immigration" agency for "loot scoot & settle abroad" brigade. https://t.co/n39NfDw0rS— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 12, 2018
The fugitive liquor baron, wanted in India for his alleged role in a multi-crore bank loan fraud case, claimed on Wednesday that he had met the Finance Minister before leaving India in 2016 and made an offer of settlement.
"I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the Finance Minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That is the truth," he told reporters outside a Westminster court where he is contesting an extradition case filed by Indian authorities.