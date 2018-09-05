Congress slams Raje government over 'electoral bribery'

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday slammed Vasundhara Raje-led government in Rajasthan for being thick-skinned and alleged that distribution of mobile phones just before the assembly elections in the state is "collective bribery of monumental proportions".

It said BJP was insulting the legacy of the Great Treasurer of Mewar - Maharana Pratap's close aide Bhamashahji - by offering an 'electoral bribery' through mobile phones and hurting the state's treasury.

The party may approach Election Commission with a complaint on the issue.

"The High Court's scathing indictment of Raje government exposes how BJP is plundering people's money for petty political benefits," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. "Rajasthan government is using people's money from the state treasury for self-promotion. The HC has now effectively banned any government functions during BJP's Gaurav Yatra," he added. The leader further said it was widely reported how BJP used people's money to further its political goals by spending Rs. 1 crore on Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's Gaurav Yatra from August 4 to 10, in the Udaipur division. "Weeks before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is supposed to be in place and when it is absolutely sure that BJP government would be rejected in the forthcoming elections, the BJP is using public money to 'collectively bribe' the people of Rajasthan," said Singhvi. "It is offering mobile phones as an 'electoral lollipop' at the cost of tax payers' money to garner votes. Spending people's money to offer electoral bribe is an offence," he added. It has been announced that Rajasthan government will provide free smartphone with Internet connectivity under the Bhamashah Digital Parivar Yojana to families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state. "As per government records, 1.64 crore families with 6.08 crore members are enrolled with Bhamashah scheme. Of these, 1.03 crore families are entitled to receive benefits under the NFSA," said Singhvi. "People of Rajasthan will not be lured by these electoral lollipops, they have already made up their mind to overthrow the corrupt and inefficient BJP regime," he added.