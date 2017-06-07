Congress slams 'rumours' of Rahul Gandhi joining Mandsaur protest

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Congress Party on Wednesday rebuffed reports of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi participating in the ongoing farmers protest in the Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, saying such a plan was never on the card for the party.

"People who wanted to go and express solidarity with the bereaved farmers, including Rahul Gandhi, were denied permission. Instead canards and rumours were spread that he wanted to go earlier to participate in the protest. There were never any plans, never any attempt," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a press briefing here.

Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district has further intensified with protestors setting at least eight to ten vehicles on fire. Demanding the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the protesting farmers, earlier in the day got into a scuffle with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur district over them delaying their visit to the area. Farmers have hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met. This unfortunately took an ugly turn yesterday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur. The protestors alleged that police fired at them. A judicial probe has been ordered in the matter. Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed. Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre. Chief Minister Chouhan earlier in the day apprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah of the situation in Mandsaur over the phone. (ANI)