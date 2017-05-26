Congress slams UP Govt. over Greater Noida rape

[India], May 26 (ANI): Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Government for its failure to maintain law and order in the state, the Congress Party on Friday said the Yogi Adityanath-led Government is working towards dividing the society.

Congress leader Mallikarujun Kharge said this government used to accuse the previous government of failing to maintain law and order in the state, but it is no less.

Kharge further said that the Greater Noida rape and the recent Saharanpur clash have proved the failure of the government to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is true that there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Every person is taking law in his own hands and running the law and order in the state. A state of fear has developed in peoples' minds since this government has come to power. This government used to accuse the previous government of failing to maintain law and order in the state, but it is doing the same. They are creating fear in the minds of the people and working towards dividing the society," Kharge told ANI. Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari urged the government to make efforts towards getting the guilty punished and stopping any such incidents from taking place in future. "The incident is such which has shocked the people of Uttar Pradesh. Law and order should be the topmost priority and the government should focus on that. The guilty must be punished. Efforts should be made to stop any such incident from happening in future," Tiwari told ANI. As many as six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region yesterday night. According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women. The confirmation on the rape, however, is yet to be ascertained. The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused. (ANI)