Congress snubs charge sheet filed against Hooda

[India], February 02 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday rebuffed the charge sheet filed against party leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in an alleged land acquisition scam.

Brushing off the allegation leveled against Hooda, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that charge sheet is just a way to frame his party leaders to hide the failures of Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government.

"It is false and baseless. This is just a way to frame Congress leaders and cover up the failures of B Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government.," Surjewala told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Hooda and 33 others in Panchkula court in connection with an alleged land acquisition scam. The case pertains to the alleged purchase of 400 acres of land from farmers in Gurugram for Rs 100 crore when the actual worth (according to market rate) was Rs 1,500 crore. The purchase, according to the CBI, was made during August 2004-August 2007, under the "threat and false apprehension of acquisition of the land by the state government". (ANI)