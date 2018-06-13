Congress' Sowmya Reddy wins from Jayanagar constituency

[India], June 13 (ANI): Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won the Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly constituency defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate BN Prahlad.

Reddy won the polls by a margin of 2,889 votes.

After this victory, the Congress has secured 80 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, after the death of BJP candidate B.N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. The party fielded his brother BN Prahlad from the same constituency.

Earlier on June 5, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) decided to support the Congress after withdrawing its candidate Kalegowda from the constituency. Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of heavyweight and former state minister R. Ramalinga Reddy. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly with 104 seats, while the JD(S) garnered 37 seats. However, after days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the JD(S) came together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership. (ANI)