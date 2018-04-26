Congress spreading lies by hiring foreign agencies: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of spreading lies by hiring foreign agencies and dividing societies on caste lines. He said political purity cannot come unless the Congress culture ends.

In an interactive session with BJP candidates, state office bearers and leaders of Karnataka via the Narendra Modi app, the Prime Minister urged them not to fall for the Congress's lie and focus on people-to-people contact till the voting.

"If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how a few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They give lollipops to a community before elections and then forget them," he said.

Modi said that this is the working style of the Congress in which they exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections. "They will never give account of their works. They keep indulging in dividing the society. The political purity can not be established in the country till the Congress culture is finished from the mainstream," he added. Hitting out at the Congress for spreading "rampant" lies, Modi asked the party workers not to fall for the opposition's trap of falsehoods. "Congress has resorted to rampant lying after a series of defeats in elections. Earlier, the Congress used to spread lies over five to 10 issues they raised. Now out of 50 issues, 40-45 are based on lies," the Prime Minister said. Modi said, in such circumstances, karyakartas must stand their ground, expose their lies and also fight their means of deceiving people by "hiring foreign agencies". The Prime Minister said that the other political parties hesitate to talk on development because development can be quantified. "This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model," he said.