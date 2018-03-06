Congress stage protest in Parliament over PNB scam

[India], Mar. 06 (ANI): Congress MPs in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament over Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The party had also raked up the issue in both Houses yesterday, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address in the Parliament on the steps being taken to bring the accused back to India.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha too was adjourned till 12 noon after members disrupted the House over the scam.

The Punjab National Bank detected a 1.77 billion dollar scam in which Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. The PNB filed a second complaint with the CBI on February 13. The CBI had received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31. (ANI)