Congress stakes claim in MP, BJP says it is in hurry

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Hour after the Congress party sought an appointment with Madhya Pradesh Governor staking claim to form the government in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the party is in a hurry while advising it to wait for the final results.

Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary VD Sharma said, "They are in a hurry the final result has not come yet. They should wait, when the final results come, BJP will be the one with the majority."

The Congress party on late Tuesday night wrote a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel seeking an appointment with her to stake claim to form the government in the state. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a letter to Patel, said that Congress emerged as the single largest party and also have the support of independent candidates.

However, the Governor House said that an appointment would be given only after the situation is made clear by the Election Commission. In the 230-member Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP and the Congress have so far won 97 and 98 seats respectively with former leading at 12 and latter at 16 seats. (ANI)