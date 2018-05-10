Congress stalled Parliament to block OBC commission: PM Modi

Lashing out at the Congress party on the last day of campaigning before Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the party of indulging in vote bank politics and stalling the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes.

"Congress wants the votes of Other Backward Class (OBC) community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said during an in-app discussion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka SC/ST, OBC, Minority and Slum Morcha karyakartas.

Continuing his tirade against the opposition party, Prime Minister Modi said that it didn't have any room in its heart for Dalits and those belonging to the backward classes.

"Congress also has no respect for BR Ambedkar. I urge Congress to tell one work that it has done to honour Ambedkar's efforts," he added. "BJP has always fought to ensure Ambedkar's gets due respect."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further told BJP workers through his app, "I appreciate the work you do for the party. Morchas play a vital role in bringing a new generation in our fold. BJP has the highest number of MPs belonging to SC and ST communities. More and more people of these communities are connecting with BJP."

"I appeal to you (BJP workers) to visit homes of SC/ST, OBC and minorities and assure them that BJP will work for their welfare. We need to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women," Prime Minister Modi added.

Lauding the BJP-led government, the Prime Minister said that the Centre made SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent.

"Our government has made SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent and increased the offences listed in the Act from 22 to 47. Stand up and Mudra Yojanas are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered," Prime Minister Modi said.

As the assembly elections inches nearer, Karnataka has turned into a battlefield with both the BJP and the Congress party indulging in aggressive campaigns.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly while the counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15.