Congress steps up offensive against BJP over govt formation in K'taka

[India], May 17 (ANI): In another brazen attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over government formation in Karnataka, Congress on Thursday accused Governor Vajubhai Vala of "conducting encounter of the constitution".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Governor Vajubhai Vala had once sacrificed his seat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Vajubhai Vala had sacrificed his seat for Narendra Modi earlier, yesterday he sacrificed Constitution and democracy for him. He conducted first encounter of Constitution yesterday when he invited BJP to form government. Today when he swore-in BS Yeddyurappa, he conducted its second encounter," Surjewala said while addressing a press conference here.

Meanwhile, the Congress spokesperson launched an attack on the present Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa saying, "BS Yeddyurappa is going to be the CM for a day, half of which has already gone by." Earlier in the day, BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in ceremony, as demanded by the Congress. Late last night, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) challenged Governor Vala's decision in the top court to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government even when the party, with 105 MLAs, including one Independent MLA, is seven short of the halfway mark of 112. Though Vala invited the BJP to form the government, he has given 15 days to the party to prove its majority in the state assembly. (ANI)