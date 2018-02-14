Congress supports Owaisi stance on questioning Muslims' patriotism

[India]. Feb 14 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday came out in support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi's stance with regard to the questioning of patriotism of Muslims.

"It is true that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing parties often tweet questioning Muslims contribution towards the country. It's almost symbolic that if you are in the Army, you are a nationalist. I think that is why Owaisi Ji had to say that," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

The Congress further asserted just like anyone else, even Muslims contribute towards the country. Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre after five of the seven soldiers who lost their lives in the Sunjuwan Army camp attack were found to be Muslims. "I want to ask the RSS that why are they quiet when out of seven killed in the Sunjuwan attack, five are Kashmiri Muslims. They question a Muslim's love and loyalty for the country every night in TV studios, call them Pakistanis," Owaisi said. On Saturday morning, terrorists stormed into the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu, killing six soldiers and a civilian. Four terrorists were also gunned down in the attack. (ANI)