Congress suspended Aiyar just to get rid of him: Uma Bharti

[India], December 9 (ANI): Union Minister Uma Bharti on Saturday said the suspension order issued by the Congress against their leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his 'Neech Aadmi' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just a way to get rid of him as he had become a burden for the party.

Recalling an incident of 2014 general elections, Bharti said foul language was used against the prime minister then as well and asked why no action was taken at that time.

"The word was first used against the prime minister by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2014. But they never took any step against her but they took action against Aiyar as he has become a burden for the party. The party just wanted to get rid of him and this was the easiest option," she said to media.

Earlier on Thursday, Aiyar, while talking to ANI, said it was the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who turned Dr Ambedkar's wish into reality and it was not correct to badmouth the Nehru-Gandhi family. "This person is a 'neech aadmi' (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics," Aiyar said. Following this statement, the Congress party suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party. However, Aiyar clarified that the word 'neech' holds different meanings, adding he would want to apologise for the wrong translation. (ANI)