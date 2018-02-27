Congress sweeps Ludhiana municipal corporation polls, bags 62 wards

Ludhiana: The Congress on Tuesday swept the Ludhiana Municipality Corporation elections and bagged 62 wards out of 95.





The Congress, which runs the government in Punjab since March 2017, had won the municipal elections in the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December. It had also emerged victorious in 20 out of 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.





A total of 494 candidates belonging to the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Lok Insaf Party are in the fray, contesting from 95 municipal wards.



Civic issues like water supply, lack of cleanliness, pollution, bad roads and infrastructure and poor sewerage are the main issues for common people in the election.

Results of Ludhiana MC elections:

Congress: 62

BJP: 10

SAD: 10

LIP: 7

Independent: 6

AAP: 1