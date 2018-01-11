Congress takes dig at Amit Shah over 'anti-Hindu' remark

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday, reacting to BJP President Amit Shah's "anti-Hindu" remark on the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka, said his "aim is to win election" and only "he can distinguish between a Hindu and Muslim".

The party said the reason for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling the BJP and the RSS "Hindutva extremists" could be because of some intelligence inputs he has in his possession.

"The aim of Amit Shah is to win election. How to win it, is his angle. To call a government anti-Hindu, is a strange thing. Only Amit Shah can say this. Whether he will win election by this or not, only the people of Karnataka will decide," said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

"Neither Shahji nor Siddaramaiahji will. People have to decide whose government is to be elected. Whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim, only Shahji can ask this question," he added. Asked about Siddaramaiah calling the BJP-RSS Hindutva extremists, Vadakkan said: "A state Chief Minister has police intelligence reports, inputs. Maybe he has some inputs which we don't have."