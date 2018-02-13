Congress tears into Aiyar over pro-Pak remark

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday criticised Mani Shankar Aiyar for his 'I love Pakistan because I love India' remark, saying he might be expelled from the party.

Rao told ANI that Aiyar should refrain from making such statements which would affect the Congress Party ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.

"Something wrong has happened to Mani Shankar Aiyar these days. Prior also, he gave such kind of a wrong statement during the Gujarat election campaign and we have suffered a lot because of that. Later Congress president Rahul Gandhi ji even suspended him, but still he said that I have got lot of love and affection for Pakistan. What nonsense is he really talking about?" he said.

"Being such an educated person, he is talking such frivolous. Because of him, this generation is suffering. Better he should stop talking such weird things because it can distract majority workers of Congress party," he added Rao further said that Aiyar is trying to get publicity by making such statements, adding, "We do not want to face any kind of damage in Karnataka election after such statements." Speaking at a function in Karachi over the weekend, Aiyar said the need of the hour was for both countries to engage in an uninterrupted dialogue. Aiyar said that while Islamabad has accepted the policy of and need for continuous dialogue to resolve issues of bilateral importance, New Delhi has not. "There is only one way to resolve the India- Pakistan issue and that is by way of uninterrupted and un-interruptible dialogue," he said. He added, "I love Pakistan because I love India. India should love thy neighbour as thyself."(ANI)